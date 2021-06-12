BMO Managed Portfolio Income (BMPI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on July 9th

BMO Managed Portfolio Income (LON:BMPI) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from BMO Managed Portfolio Income’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BMPI stock opened at GBX 148 ($1.93) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 142.96. BMO Managed Portfolio Income has a one year low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a one year high of GBX 148 ($1.93).

Get BMO Managed Portfolio Income alerts:

About BMO Managed Portfolio Income

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for BMO Managed Portfolio Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Managed Portfolio Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.