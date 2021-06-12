BMO Managed Portfolio Income (BMPI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on July 9th

BMO Managed Portfolio Income (LON:BMPI) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from BMO Managed Portfolio Income’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of BMPI stock opened at GBX 148 ($1.93) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 142.96. BMO Managed Portfolio Income has a one year low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a one year high of GBX 148 ($1.93).
