BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 7,349 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 129.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in National Bank were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in National Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 78,921 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in National Bank by 12.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,744,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in National Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Bank by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in National Bank by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 49,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $39.42 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.02.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. National Bank had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

In related news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $198,364.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,686.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.