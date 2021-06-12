BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stock Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SpartanNash by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in SpartanNash by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 485.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

SpartanNash stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.81. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.47.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 0.81%. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

