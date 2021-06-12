BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stock Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gentherm news, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $59,696.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at $894,880.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $130,927.84. Insiders have sold 5,967 shares of company stock worth $481,436 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

THRM stock opened at $72.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.48. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $81.98.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $288.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.72 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 17.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

