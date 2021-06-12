BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 825 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CMP opened at $66.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $46.32 and a one year high of $71.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.62.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

