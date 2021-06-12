Boston Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,347 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 21,127 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Euronav were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Euronav by 35.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,540,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,241,000 after buying an additional 663,771 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 12.7% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,300,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,045,000 after purchasing an additional 259,526 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the first quarter worth $653,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 80.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 205,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 91,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 57,841 shares during the last quarter. 25.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EURN stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.38. Euronav NV has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $10.33.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 19.21%. On average, analysts predict that Euronav NV will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. ING Group downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Euronav in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

