Boston Private Wealth LLC Buys 3,460 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 79.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,694,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,555,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,734 shares of company stock worth $5,599,177. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Shares of HASI opened at $53.82 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $72.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a current ratio of 19.85.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 55.18% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.48%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.