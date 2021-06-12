Boston Private Wealth LLC Invests $536,000 in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 621.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 726.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGR stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.22.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

