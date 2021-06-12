Boston Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 56.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $26,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg bought 20,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,288.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,832 shares of company stock worth $403,910 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $24.89 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.33.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. On average, analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

