Boston Private Wealth LLC Purchases 4,272 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 60.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Prudential during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Prudential by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Prudential in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

PUK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NYSE:PUK opened at $42.05 on Friday. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.66. The stock has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

