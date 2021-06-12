Boston Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEG. Barclays upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

PEG stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,464 shares of company stock worth $973,073. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

