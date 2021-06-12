Boston Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,430,635,000 after buying an additional 3,823,712 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,307,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,009,289,000 after buying an additional 133,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,266,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,786,000 after acquiring an additional 46,506 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.68.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

