Boston Private Wealth LLC Sells 57 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.18.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total transaction of $38,184.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,161 shares in the company, valued at $223,898.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,060 shares of company stock worth $3,752,010. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $195.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.76 and a fifty-two week high of $204.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.83.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.