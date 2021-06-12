Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,336,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,907,000 after buying an additional 1,667,968 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,413,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,472,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,356,000 after purchasing an additional 121,972 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,544,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,027,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,154,000 after purchasing an additional 39,003 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BDN shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

BDN stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.19. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 59.59%. The firm had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.68%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

