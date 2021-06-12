Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

Get Braskem alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Braskem from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Braskem from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Braskem from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of BAK opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.28 and a beta of 1.59. Braskem has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Braskem will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAK. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,281,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Braskem in the 4th quarter valued at $1,802,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Braskem by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 17,069 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Braskem by 588.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 77,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braskem in the first quarter valued at $1,264,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braskem (BAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.