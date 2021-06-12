Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Receives €73.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €73.71 ($86.72).

A number of research firms have commented on BNR. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

BNR stock traded up €0.55 ($0.65) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €75.78 ($89.15). 207,365 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €75.62. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

