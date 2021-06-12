Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) Receives €73.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Brenntag SE (FRA:BNR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €73.71 ($86.72).

A number of research firms have commented on BNR. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

BNR stock traded up €0.55 ($0.65) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €75.78 ($89.15). 207,365 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €75.62. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

