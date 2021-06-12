BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $651.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will report $651.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $649.32 million to $654.00 million. BrightView reported sales of $608.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in BrightView by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BrightView in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightView during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 36.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BV traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $17.46. 159,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,166. BrightView has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.31 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.80.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

