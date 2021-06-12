Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 68,541 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 269.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,541 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 13,019.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,090,000 after buying an additional 18,629,110 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $673,353,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $364,824,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Unilever by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after buying an additional 4,351,317 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Unilever by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,718,000 after buying an additional 2,887,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

UL opened at $60.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.5159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.08%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

