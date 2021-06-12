Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 4.21% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDMO. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 244,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,829,000 after buying an additional 124,230 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

FDMO stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.93.

