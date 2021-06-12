Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1,259.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,824 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock opened at $232.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.34 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The company has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

