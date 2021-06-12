Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 133,505 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,331,000. FMR LLC raised its position in American International Group by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,560,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $740,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,593,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,996 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 304.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,061,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,064,000 after purchasing an additional 799,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,936,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,894,000 after purchasing an additional 598,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

AIG stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.76.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

