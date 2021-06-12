Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 90,854 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 46.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 90,854 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $7,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $65.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.