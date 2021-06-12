Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 62,297 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $43,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South State CORP. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 15,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.38.

AVGO opened at $470.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $461.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.41 and a 12-month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,239,016 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.