Brokerages Expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FROG. Summit Insights upgraded JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in JFrog by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in JFrog by 531.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

FROG stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.25. The stock had a trading volume of 660,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,722. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion and a PE ratio of -315.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.52. JFrog has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $95.20.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

