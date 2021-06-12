Brokerages Expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to post sales of $1.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. Ovintiv posted sales of $726.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year sales of $6.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $7.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $7.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ovintiv.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OVV shares. Raymond James set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 330,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 34,815 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.90. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $31.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovintiv (OVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.