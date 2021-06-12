Brokerages Expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.34). SM Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.38 million.

SM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

Shares of NYSE SM traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $21.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,023,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 6.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is -8.70%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 146.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,401.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

