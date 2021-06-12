Brokerages Expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to Announce -$0.60 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to post ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.48). TCR2 Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($1.97). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho began coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of TCRR stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $17.53. 791,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,170. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 32.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $668.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

