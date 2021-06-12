Brokerages Set Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Target Price at $39.17

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AZRE shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Azure Power Global by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AZRE traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $21.63. The company had a trading volume of 309,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,467. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Azure Power Global has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

