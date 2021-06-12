Brokerages Set Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target at $7.63

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CJREF shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.64. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $5.30.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.73 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 41.57%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1916 per share. This represents a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

