Brokerages Set HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) PT at $36.33

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. US Capital Advisors downgraded HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

NYSE HFC traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.70. 2,916,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 1.80. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

