Brokerages Set HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) PT at $36.33

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.33.
Several research analysts have recently commented on HFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. US Capital Advisors downgraded HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th.
NYSE HFC traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.70. 2,916,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.31 and a beta of 1.80. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $42.39.
In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.
HollyFrontier Company Profile
HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.
