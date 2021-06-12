Brokerages Set IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Price Target at $10.75

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

IBIBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of IBI Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of IBI Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS IBIBF remained flat at $$8.46 on Monday. IBI Group has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.43.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

