Brokerages Set LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) PT at $167.00

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $181.00.

LVMUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of LVMUY traded up $2.56 on Monday, reaching $162.50. The stock had a trading volume of 117,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,458. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $162.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $2.0272 per share. This is a positive change from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $0.31. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.36%.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

