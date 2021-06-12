Brokerages Set Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) PT at $29.40

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRUS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

MRUS traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $23.14. 94,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,000. Merus has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). Merus had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 248.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 79,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $1,808,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Merus by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,482,000 after purchasing an additional 411,862 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in Merus by 176,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 352,800 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

