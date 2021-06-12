Brokers Offer Predictions for Venator Materials PLC’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Venator Materials in a report released on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Venator Materials’ FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VNTR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.52.

Shares of VNTR opened at $5.24 on Friday. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Venator Materials by 159.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,986,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,083,000 after buying an additional 3,062,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Venator Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $8,275,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Venator Materials by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,312,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 137,236 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 754,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $3,680,000. 28.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.