C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Down 6.3% on Insider Selling

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $58.15 and last traded at $58.20. Approximately 150,620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,903,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.10.

Specifically, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $30,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,756,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,822,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 873,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $56,117,941.75. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,059,090 shares of company stock worth $571,837,251.

Get C3.ai alerts:

AI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.29.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,500,317,000. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $16,650,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,163,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 46.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai Company Profile (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.