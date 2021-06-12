Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Cadence Design Systems posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Design Systems.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDNS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $141,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,574,622.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,214 shares of company stock valued at $33,519,066. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $129.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.06. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $87.75 and a 12-month high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.