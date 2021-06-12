Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,291,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after buying an additional 96,721 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,991,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,837,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $160.29 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $90.78 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $485.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.79.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

