Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKD shares. TheStreet cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

BKD stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.85. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $749.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.17 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 45.48% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. On average, analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

