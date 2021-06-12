Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ChromaDex were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at $38,587,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,083,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 179,701 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 153,819 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 714,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 92,329 shares during the period. 32.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CDXC shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

CDXC opened at $10.29 on Friday. ChromaDex Co. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49. The company has a market cap of $699.03 million, a PE ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 1.68.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 84.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.47 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Fried bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 882,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,030.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $263,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,529.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

