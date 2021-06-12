Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,574,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPBO stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.75. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $36.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.