Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $580,000 in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.70% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,099,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,373,000 after acquiring an additional 164,457 shares during the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $37.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.10.

