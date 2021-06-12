Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 144.9% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 11,745 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,263,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $720,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 12,044 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF alerts:

LOUP opened at $54.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.93. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $64.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.