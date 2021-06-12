Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,994 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 104,555 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 550,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 53,733 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

