Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $269.91 Million

Analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report sales of $269.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $264.26 million and the highest is $274.90 million. Camden Property Trust reported sales of $250.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPT. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

Shares of CPT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.26. The stock had a trading volume of 891,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,364. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $135.64.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,407.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,879 shares of company stock worth $8,645,076 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,366,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,250,000 after purchasing an additional 90,727 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,959,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,717,000 after purchasing an additional 118,560 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,586,000 after purchasing an additional 629,415 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,664,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,958,000 after purchasing an additional 323,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,264,000 after purchasing an additional 34,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

