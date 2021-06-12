Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$140.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.88.

NYSE:CM opened at $118.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.92. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $65.22 and a 52 week high of $120.65. The company has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $1.2051 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.77%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

