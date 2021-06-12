Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$50.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.98.

TSE CNQ opened at C$45.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$40.35. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$19.77 and a twelve month high of C$45.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.61 billion and a PE ratio of 24.13.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.4613264 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.07%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.65, for a total value of C$159,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,075,851.35. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total transaction of C$2,460,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195,360 shares in the company, valued at C$90,025,127.52. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,375 shares of company stock valued at $6,784,323.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

