Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.55. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at C$8.47, with a volume of 39,157 shares changing hands.

CFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price objective on Canfor Pulp Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$552.53 million and a PE ratio of -26.30.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$262.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 1.2300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

