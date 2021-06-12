Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.55. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at C$8.47, with a volume of 39,157 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on CFX. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on Canfor Pulp Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$552.53 million and a PE ratio of -26.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.33.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$262.40 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 1.2300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

