Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Down 6.2%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) traded down 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.42. 74,203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,488,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Canoo in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital cut Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Canoo alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 18.05, a current ratio of 18.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.24.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canoo during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Canoo in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 9.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.