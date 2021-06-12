Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, an increase of 760.0% from the May 13th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of CCOEY stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Capcom has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $17.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

